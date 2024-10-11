THE Northern Lights once again brightened the night sky across Wales on Thursday evening.
Several readers managed to catch the colourful night sky on camera as a geomagnetic blast brought the Aurora Borealis this far south.
The Aurora has been a frequent presence throughout 2024, with numerous spottings.
The Met Office says: "A fast coronal mass ejection related to a large flare and filament combination that left the Sun on 9 October arrived at Earth through the second half of 10 October and is having ongoing effects, including Severe Geomagnetic storms.
"Aurora has been sighted as far south as southern England and on the continent.
"The chances of aurora remain initially, though gradually easing through 11 October, becoming increasingly confined to far northern geomagnetic latitudes by 13 October."
Did you manage to capture the Northern Lights?