STARGAZERS were provided with an astral treat over the weekend as solar storms brought the Aurora Borealis south, filling the night sky over the weekend with vibrant colour.

Here are some of the best images from west Wales shared with the Cambrian News.

Helena Worth captured this image in Ciliau Aeron ( Helena Worth )

Katy Harris caught this image from Pisgah looking towards Aberystwyth ( Katy Harris )

Stephen Griffiths captured this image in Tywyn ( Stephen Griffiths )

Kit Wolf captured this image near Constitution Hill in Aberystwyth ( Kit Wolf )

Katie Parry-Evans captured this image from Mynydd Bach, Trefenter ( Katie Parry-Evans )

Above Garndolbenmaen featuring Taliesin the Welsh Cob captured by Rebecca Bex Whalley ( Rebecca Bex Whalley )

White pillars of light over Cardigan Bay, pictured by Yvonne James in Borth ( Yvonne James )

Captured above the Hungry Ram in Penuwch ( Hungry Ram )

Bow Street skies at around 2am on Saturday morning ( Cambrian News )

Carys Pike captured this image from Tanybwlch in Aberystwyth ( Carys Pike )