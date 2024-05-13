STARGAZERS were provided with an astral treat over the weekend as solar storms brought the Aurora Borealis south, filling the night sky over the weekend with vibrant colour.

Here are some of the best images from west Wales shared with the Cambrian News.

Aurora Borealis
Helena Worth captured this image in Ciliau Aeron (Helena Worth)

Northern lights
Katy Harris caught this image from Pisgah looking towards Aberystwyth (Katy Harris)

Tywyn
Stephen Griffiths captured this image in Tywyn (Stephen Griffiths)

Northern lights
Kit Wolf captured this image near Constitution Hill in Aberystwyth (Kit Wolf)

Trefenter
Katie Parry-Evans captured this image from Mynydd Bach, Trefenter (Katie Parry-Evans)

Northern Lights
Above Garndolbenmaen featuring Taliesin the Welsh Cob captured by Rebecca Bex Whalley (Rebecca Bex Whalley)

Borth northern lights
White pillars of light over Cardigan Bay, pictured by Yvonne James in Borth (Yvonne James)

Northern lights
Captured above the Hungry Ram in Penuwch (Hungry Ram)

Northern Lights
Bow Street skies at around 2am on Saturday morning (Cambrian News)

Northern Lights
Carys Pike captured this image from Tanybwlch in Aberystwyth (Carys Pike)

Northern Lights
Bright skies above Nant y Moch captred by Salli Rowena (Salli Rowena)