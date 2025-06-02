Barmouth WI met in Parlwr Mawr at the Dragon Theatre at 7pm on 28 May.
Guest speaker was Kirstie Lumsden from the South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team.
Members enjoyed a warm and enthusiastic talk on the history of the team and how they operate in the local area and beyond, the important and essential services the team give in often challenging circumstances and the commitment and training it takes to be a member of their team. A thoroughly enjoyable evening for all our members
Recent events included a Spring Ramble through Coed Y Brenin and a picnic lunch, a WI Darts competition in Bala where one of our members reached the semi final, and the WI Spring Council where the new Board of Trustees was introduced.
The next meeting will be on 25 June at 7pm. Visitors welcome.
