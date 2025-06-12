Villagers in Aberporth had a walk down memory lane thanks to an exhibition by local photographer Emyr Rhys Williams.
More than 100 people attended the event at the village hall which showcased photographs of village events and celebrations from the 1970s to the present day.
The event was funded by Ageing Better to celebrate Age Without Limits Day.
Village hall project officer Sue Lewis said: "The exhibition was a great chance to remember past and present villagers and celebrate what they brought to the community."
She added: "We are so lucky to have such a talented photographer living in the village and we are grateful that Emyr was happy to share his images."
The exhibition will be on show throughout Gwyl Fach Aberporth on Saturday, 21 June.
