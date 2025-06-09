A friendship group in Aberaeron has raised more than £1,000 for a children’s hospital.
On Good Friday, Ffrindiau da held the annual coffee morning was held at the Sports Club Aberaeron.
This year it was decided that all proceeds would be donated to the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff. As usual the event was well supported and a sincere thanks to all who contributed in any way.
The morning’s Presidents were Delyth and John Jenkins, Penbanc whose contribution is very much appreciated.
The committee presenting the proceeds of £1,400,20, to Natalie Evans a representative of Noah’s Ark with Delyth Jenkins (President) and Lewis and Lizzie Danton.
Lewis has recently spent a total of 166 days at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff, following a diagnosis of Guillian-Barré Syndrome.
