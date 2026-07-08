Leading lights in the education, music, human rights and finance sectors will be conferred with Honorary Awards at Aberystwyth University’s graduation ceremonies this month.
The university will confer Honorary Fellowships to figures who have made an outstanding contribution in their field and who have a connection to Aberystwyth or to Wales during graduation week, between 14 and 16 July.
Professor Sir George Berwick CBE: a highly respected educational leader who has been knighted for his pioneering work in education and has contributed significantly to school improvement in the UK and internationally.
Bethan Bryn: a harpist, adjudicator, and arranger who has coached hundreds of children, young people, adults, parties and choirs, and succeeded in bringing cerdd dant to a wider audience.
Ioan Guile: a tutor teaching Welsh to adult learners for more than 25 years. He has also been involved with the Wardens Theatre Company in Aberystwyth for almost 50 years and led community events.
Dato’ Amin Rafie Othman: a senior executive with over four decades of experience in international trade, investment management and finance. He has chaired and sat on the boards of companies in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.
In addition, three individuals will be bestowed Honorary Doctorates in recognition of outstanding success in their respective fields.
These are:
Richard Howells OBE: CEO of Bronze Software Labs Ltd, an applied research and development company whose work spans Formula 1, big data and ‘tech for good’ initiatives powered by AI.
Rosemary Kabaki: Head of Mission at Nonviolent Peaceforce in South Sudan and a longstanding contributor to international peacekeeping. She has also extensive experience in the Kenyan nongovernmental organisation and civil service sectors.
Professor Martin Stoddart: Vice Director and Program Leader for Regenerative Orthopaedics at the AO Research Institute in Davos, Switzerland. His research focuses on how non-coding RNAs can improve musculoskeletal repair.
Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor at Aberystwyth University, said: “Graduation is one of the highlights of the year. A time where we can come together as a community and celebrate the achievements of our graduates with their supporters. We are dedicated to changing lives for the better and I am excited about our graduates’ futures as they move onto the next stage of their lives. I congratulate them all.
“It is also a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to the achievements of our Honorary Fellows and Honorary Doctorates. Each has made a real difference in their chosen field and I look forward to celebrating and honouring their accomplishments.”
The University’s graduation celebrations take place from 14-16 July, with seven ceremonies taking place in the Great Hall at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
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