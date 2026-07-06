Cambrian News readers have been busy in 2026 capturing the natural beauty of this corner of Wales that we call home.

Here are some of the photographs members of the Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club Facebook page have taken from across the region during the recent spell of warm weather

From young robins waiting for their dinner to the famous west Wales sunsets, these are our favourite submissions over the last month.

Deb Harlow
Deb Harlow captured this ring in the Dyfi estuary in Aberdyfi (Deb Harlow)

The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.

Kingfisher
A female kingfisher on the Teifi Marshes, captured by Massini Lisa (Massini Lisa)

To get involved with the growing community and have a chance of seeing your image in print in the newspaper, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Sunset over the promenade in Tywyn by Margaret Pugnet (Margaret Pugnet)
Robin
A young robin at Y Gors in Ceredigion captured by Steve Williams (Steve Williams)
Llandysul
Robert Winter captured this image of the Teifi from Llandysul bridge (Robert Winter)