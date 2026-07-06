Cambrian News readers have been busy in 2026 capturing the natural beauty of this corner of Wales that we call home.
Here are some of the photographs members of the Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club Facebook page have taken from across the region during the recent spell of warm weather
From young robins waiting for their dinner to the famous west Wales sunsets, these are our favourite submissions over the last month.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
To get involved with the growing community and have a chance of seeing your image in print in the newspaper, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.
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