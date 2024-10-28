Here are some of our favourite photos taken around north and west Wales by Cambrian News readers in October.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
These are some of our favourite photographs from the last few weeks.
Fox in the Teifi Marshes by Lissette Massini (Lissette Massini)
Kris Fry captured this Frankfurt bound plane in the skies above the Ystwyth Valley with the moon in the background (Kris Fry)
Barmouth by Llinos Furneaux (Llinos Furneaux)
An Airbus A400M over Aberystwyth marina captured by Steve Williams (Steve Williams)
Harbour morning in Aberystwyth by Jane Wemyss Owen (Jane Wemyss Owen)