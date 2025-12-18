A “pacy” debut novel by Aberystwyth author Gareth James takes readers into the world of Harri as she navigates a childhood in care, writes Debbie Luxon.
Love and Happiness, published this September under the town’s newest publishing house, M2M Books, follows “force of nature” Harri as she grows up adopted in Cheshire.
Nigel Humphreys, author of Beyond Dead and Other Ghost Stories, reviewed the novel, saying: “Fortress Harriet meets adversity with the attitude of a world-class fly-half: game-face on with her elbows out.”
At the outset of this excellent debut novel, we are introduced to Harriet Bush, a trans-racial adopted child and sister to Lucas. Though the latent trauma of adoption underpins this novel, Harri is very much the focus of the narrative.
The siblings are lovingly raised in Congleton, Cheshire, where we follow Harri’s attempts at tracking down her biological parents. The pacy novel moves on to a Stockport flat that Harri shares with Charli, her more streetwise confidante. Much involved in the storyline is the occupant of the flat below, Dennis, who has mobility and coordination problems and spends his flat-bound days constructing model aircraft.
Later in the novel, the past comes back to bite both Harri and Lucas most cruelly.
I found the novel a very enjoyable read - well-written, with a tight storyline that kept me constantly engaged. The supporting characters, never intrusive, are always believable. It’s very accessible, episodic with dates, but by no means a diary.
Primarily, it is Harriet, a compelling force of nature, that kept me turning the pages. She may be petite with a penchant for oversized slippers, but she’s straight-talking, and you do not mess with her. G.I. James has crafted an impressive and utterly plausible character. Would I like to meet her? . . . maybe. See what you think!
