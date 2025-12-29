A pub landlord and chef will undergo a New Year's Eve chop in a bid to raise money for two charities.
John Sampson, Landlord of the Vale of Rheidol and Gerry Coughlin, formerly a chef at the Starling Cloud, have avoided the clippers for all of 2025.
Not a snip, not a tidy‑up, not even a cheeky fringe rescue.
And now, after 12 months of wild growth and questionable style choices, it’s all coming
off.
At 6pm on New Year’s Eve, the clippers will come out, the crowd will gather, and these two brave men will say goodbye to a year’s worth of hair — all in the name of not one charity but TWO - Men's Sheds Cyrmu and WWDAS - West Wales Domestic Abuse Service.
John said: "We’re inviting the community to come along to the Vale, cheer them on, and help us raise as much as possible for this year’s chosen causes.
"Whether you donate a little or a lot, your support will make a real difference.
"Events like this remind us what makes Aberystwyth special: humour, heart, and a willingness to come together for something bigger than ourselves.
"We hope you’ll help us spread the word and encourage as many people as possible to join us for what promises to be a brilliant, good‑spirited evening."
