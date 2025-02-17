Meirionnydd Ramblers will tackle the coastal path from Porthmadog to Criccieth on Tuesday, 25 February.
The seaside town of Criccieth has a long and interesting history.
It is dominated by the remains of Criccieth Castle standing high above the sea on a craggy headland.
The castle dates from the 1230s and played its part in wars between the Welsh and the English culminating in the rebellion of Owian Glyndwr.
By contrast, the town of Porthmadog is of relatively modern origin.
In 1810 William Alexander Madocks built a great embankment, the Cob, across the estuary of the Afon Glaslyn.
The thriving port of Porthmadog sprang up, shipping vast amounts of slate from the nearby quarries.
Between the two towns lie sandy beaches and low cliffs along which runs the Wales Coast Path, which we will follow from Porthmadog to Criccieth.
We head from the harbour through Borth y Gest and over the low headland of Ynys Cyngar.
Here our route heads down to walk along the wide, sandy beach of Black Rock Sands, which provides wonderful views across the estuary towards Harlech and the mountains.
Leaving the beach, our path winds through fields and alongside the railway into Criccieth.
This is a group grade C, linear, national grade Moderate walk of 7 miles / 11.3 kilometres.
It starts at 10am and finishes at around 3pm in Criccieth (Grid Ref: SH500379, postcode: LL52 0DN), ready for a train or bus back to Porthmadog.
Start at the car park by Heol y Park (Grid Ref: SH568385, postcode LL49 9AR).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Contact walk leader, Alun, on 01341 247164 or 07787 240387.
Please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for further details.