Representatives of the chapels and churches of Pontrhydfendigaid, Ystrad Meurig and Swyddffynnon presenting a cheque for £365 to Mrs Stella Dart on behalf of the Wales Air Ambulance representing the collection taken at an Ecumenical Communion Service held at Strata Florida at the end of June .
£365 raised for Wales Air Ambulance
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Sunday 3rd August 2025 3:00 pm
Comments
