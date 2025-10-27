A number of presentations have been made as Aberaeron's Royal British Legion launched its annual Poppy Appeal.
Colonel Sion Walker OBE DL, Deputy Lieutenant of Dyfed, recently represented His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed at the launch, where he outlined the importance of the role of Service personnel in Wales and the critical work of the British Legion.
He made a number of presentations including one to Elinor Gwilym, President of the Aberaeron Cymdeithas Society, where her research and the memories of family and friends of wartime Aberaeron was invaluable in supporting the town's recent commemorations of D Day, VE Day and VJ Day celebrations, as well as the annual remembrance.
Next, the work of the Aberaeron Memorial Hall Committee was acknowledged, for the outstanding programme of events they organisaed for the 2025 100th Anniversay of the opening of the Hall.
Finally, the ongoing contribution and support to the British Legion of Canon John P Lewis was recognised with the presentation of a personalised embroidered stole.
The Chair of the Aberaeron Memorial Hall, Mr Robert Thomas subsequently presented Legion Chairman Dai Lewis with the original 1511Sqn Air Training Corps (Aberaeron) Standard.
The Remembrance Day Service will be held at the Memorial Hall, Aberaeron at 3.30pm on Sunday 9 November, and a short ceremony will be held in front of the Town Hall at 11am, Tuesday 11 November.
