On Sunday, 2 November, award-winning author Cynan Jones launches his new collection of stories ‘Pulse’ published by Granta, Senedd Llywydd Elin Jones will interview Aled Eirug on his biography of Dafydd Elis-Thomas, Nation Builder?, Polish writer Gosia Buzzanca will read from ‘There She Goes, My Beautiful World’ about growing up in Poznan and moving to Wales, Dylan Iorwerth will lead Grwp Darllen Dyffryn Arth in a review of Islwyn Ffowc Elis’ novel about a future Wales ‘Wythnos yng Nghymru Fydd’, Tir Na N’Og Reader’s Prize winner Claire Fayers will discuss giants, goblins and the role of landscape in Welsh myth with Matthew Yeomans and there will also be a smattering of original song and poetry.