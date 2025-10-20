A stellar line-up of national and local authors and poets will gather in Ceredigion for the sixth Gŵyl Lyfrau Aberaeron Book Festival.
The literary stars will take to the stage at Neuadd Goffa, Aberaeron Memorial Hall over the weekend of 1 and 2 November.
On Saturday, 1 November, headliner Menna Elfyn will give the opening address at the free bilingual event and also launch her new book ‘Parch.’
A multi-award winning author, Menna writes in Welsh. Her work has been translated into over 18 languages including ‘Let The World’s People Sing,’ the first book in Welsh, Arabic and English.
Additional first day features include Weird Wales: Witches and the Gothic with Mari Ellis-Dunning and Alex Hubbard, a Crime Cymru panel with Sarah Ward, Fflur Dafydd and Sue McCormick, the world premier of a drama in English from Geraint Lewis with the original Welsh language version to be performed on Sunday, Jon Gower on his latest books ‘Birdland’ and ‘I'w Ddiwedd Oer’, book launches from Kathy Biggs and EMJ Foster, and a ‘More Scarecrow Than Pirate’ performance by Karen Gemma Brewer.
On Sunday, 2 November, award-winning author Cynan Jones launches his new collection of stories ‘Pulse’ published by Granta, Senedd Llywydd Elin Jones will interview Aled Eirug on his biography of Dafydd Elis-Thomas, Nation Builder?, Polish writer Gosia Buzzanca will read from ‘There She Goes, My Beautiful World’ about growing up in Poznan and moving to Wales, Dylan Iorwerth will lead Grwp Darllen Dyffryn Arth in a review of Islwyn Ffowc Elis’ novel about a future Wales ‘Wythnos yng Nghymru Fydd’, Tir Na N’Og Reader’s Prize winner Claire Fayers will discuss giants, goblins and the role of landscape in Welsh myth with Matthew Yeomans and there will also be a smattering of original song and poetry.
A book fair offering the latest English and Welsh language titles and many signed copies will run through the whole weekend with refreshments available from the festival kitchen.
Joint organiser, Niki Brewer, of Aberaeron’s independent bookshop Gwisgo Bookworm, said: “The ethos of the festival is to celebrate and promote the writing, writers and publishers of west Wales, in both the Welsh and English languages.
“We aim to highlight the wealth of talent on our doorstep, many of whom hold international status.
“Thanks to the generous support of the authors, and sponsor Gwisgo entry is entirely free.”
The only charge is £5 per place to attend creative writing workshops, with four 90-minute options over the two days. On Saturday, ‘Storm’ author Alex Hubbard heads the morning session with crime writer Sarah Ward leading in the afternoon.
On Sunday it is Claire Fayers first-up, followed by the poet Kathy Miles.
Places can be booked via the festival page on the Gwisgo Bookworm website or in the shop on Alban Square.
“GwisgoBookworm.co.uk is the place to find full details of Thursday, 30 October’s pre-festival poetry and music night, including open mic slots for anyone who fancies giving us a turn,” said Niki.
“Spaces are limited so contact the shop to book your spot.”
