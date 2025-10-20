A call for more time to decide what will occupy the space of a compound, which included temporary staff accommodation used during the construction of Aberaeron’s new coastal defence scheme, has been approved.
In an application recommended for approval at the October meeting of Ceredigion County council’s development management committee, an application by the council sought an extension of the time allowed for the reinstatement of land, near its Penmorfa council officers, Aberaeron to allow it to investigate alternative uses.
Last July, temporary permission was granted for the land to be used in connection with the now recently completed construction of the Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme, including temporary staff accommodation.
A condition of that approval was that, within three months of the end of the of the temporary units, works would commence to reinstate the land to its previous condition, with reinstatement completed within a year.
A report for members said: “This current planning application seeks consent to vary [the condition] to allow for an extension of time to commence the reinstatement of the land to its previous condition, in order to allow time for the council to investigate alternate uses.”
It was suggested the condition be amended to: “Within two years of the end of the beneficial use of the temporary units approved, works shall commence to reinstate the land to its previous condition. The reinstatement of the land shall thereafter be completed within one year”.
The report added: “The principle of development has already been established by the extant permission and the variation sought does not result in any physical alterations to the approved scheme, nor does it raise any additional land use planning considerations over and above those previously assessed.”
The application, along with a call for an amendment on a related biodiversity enhancement condition, was approved.
