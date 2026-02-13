Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake, has criticised Reform UK for being “absent” from a parliamentary debate on Russian interference, in the wake of the jailing of its former Welsh leader, Nathan Gill, for “treachery.”
Speaking during a Westminster Hall debate on 9 February, Mr Lake said the scale of public concern was reflected in Wales having the highest numbers of signatories to the petition that triggered the debate.
His comments follow the jailing of Nathan Gill, the former leader of Reform UK in Wales, who was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison after admitting to taking bribes in exchange for promoting pro-Russian positions in speeches and media interviews while serving as a Member of the European Parliament.
Mr Lake warned that the upcoming Senedd election in May could be held under laws that are not yet strong enough to prevent foreign interference.
He urged the UK Government to act swiftly to implement new protections for UK democracy.
The UK Government-commissioned review into foreign political interference is expected to report its findings in March.
Mr Lake told MPs that, while it may not be possible to pass new legislation before elections in Wales, ministers must be ready to act immediately once the review is published.
He warned that failing to do so would leave future elections vulnerable to covert interference, including the use of opaque financial structures to channel foreign money into UK political debate.
Mr Lake also called for urgent scrutiny of loopholes in existing law, which he warned have been exploited to channel foreign money into UK politics.
He urged ministers to ensure that these mechanisms are fully examined as part of the review.
Mr Lake said: “Wales is one of the areas that has secured the highest concentration of signatories across the entirety of the UK.
“It will come as no surprise to anybody that the reason for that interest and level of concern in Wales is the antics and treachery of the former leader of Reform UK in Wales, Mr Nathan Gill.
“As has been mentioned, he has been jailed for 10 and a half years for accepting Russian bribes to the tune of some £40,000 for making pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament and to the media.
“As I think everybody will agree, the man has committed treachery for £40,000, so we must ask serious questions about his integrity and that of his party, whose members I notice are absent from today’s debate.”
Mr Lake called on the UK Government “to ensure that the findings are acted on as soon as possible, so as to preserve the integrity of our democracy.”
“Sadly, it might not be possible to bring about any legislative changes in time for the elections in Wales and other parts of the UK in May this year,” he said.
“Nevertheless, it is important that we do not waste any time so that further elections are not influenced in any way by the scourge of Russian interference.”
