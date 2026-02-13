A woman has been jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to racial harassment of a police officer and making threats to kill and damage property.
Kelly Langham, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 12 February.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty on 29 January to the racially aggravated harassment of Pc Ruprai in Aberystwyth on 30 October last year.
She also admitted making threats to kill a woman in Aberystwyth on 26 September and making threats to burn down a property in Talsarn on 1 December.
Magistrates jailed Langham for a total of 26 weeks because she is a “serious risk to others” and has previous convictions.
Langham must also pay costs of £85 and £50 compensation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.