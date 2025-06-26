Following a welcome by deacon Dr John Williams the Reverend Peter Thomas gave an address based on the building of the Temple in Jerusalem by King Solomon and then offered a prayer after which Dr Williams and the Rev Thomas described how and why the building had come into being and recalled the ceremony in which Mr and Mrs Rowlands, together with Mrs Henry Thomas of Glan Llan Hall, Llanilar a sister of Mr Rowlands and Mr Benjamin Lewis, Cardiff played leading roles.