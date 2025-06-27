A Penparcau man who stole a lawnmower from an Aberystwyth supermarket has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Christopher Jones, of 17 First Avenue, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 June.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a Flymo lawnmower from the Morrisons store in Aberystwyth on 26 May this year.
Jones also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Andrea Hamilton on the same day.
Magistrates handed Jones a 12 month community order to include rehabilitation and fined him £120.
He must also pay a total of £100 in compensation as well as costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 and a victim fund surcharge of £114.
