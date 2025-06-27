The temporary traffic lights near Tre’r-ddol have been in place so long that they now feature on Google Maps.
The three-way temporary lights on the A487 north of Tre’r-ddol have been in place since a serious road collision forced a single-lane closure in December 2023.
The government has now admitted no progress has been made on the 20-month repair job after a vehicle collision caused damage to the safety barrier and retaining wall supporting the carriageway.
Welsh government’s North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NMWTRA) has blamed vegetation as the reason for the delay in the works, which can only be cleared at certain times of year.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “The traffic lights are in place until work to repair the retaining wall and safety barrier has been completed.
“The wall required careful inspection before the scale of the work could be determined, with some of this only able to take place at a certain time of the year due to vegetation clearance required.
“An options report will be available shortly to take the work forward.”
NMWTRA report that money has been allocated this financial year for the repairs, which will begin after approval.
The closed lane has since gathered debris and vegetation, with multiple drivers reporting issues and accidents due to the lights.
A third set of lights manages traffic from a private residence that sits directly in the middle of the coned section of road.
The house is said to have been sold since the cones were put in place.
Representatives from Llangynfelyn Community Council, which represents Taliesin, Tre’rddol and Llangynfelyn, have chased the authorities on multiple occasions about when the works may go ahead.
A spokesperson from the council said: “We are very aware of the long-standing traffic lights along the A487 just on the northern border of our council area.
“Our community council, alongside many others, including Cyngor Sir Ceredigion, look forward to NMWTRA completing these essential works.
“This will give immediate benefits to residents, local businesses, commuters and visitors.”
However, some are gunning for the traffic lights to stay.
Some residents of the neighbouring hamlets and villages say they have felt safer as pedestrians and cyclists due to the slowed f traffic, making “one of the scariest sections to cycle less scary”.
Whilst some drivers have conversely been caught up in “chaos” at the lights south of Furnace, which have previously malfunctioned to show green on all sides: “If these lights were in Cardiff, the issue would have been sorted out in the first week.
“One and a half years on a major trunk road is an absolute joke.
“I was caught up in total chaos last week as the lights were on green on both sides.
“It’s only a matter of time before somebody will be seriously hurt or even worse.
“All UK governments are a total waste of space.”
Another driver reported a police presence at the lights on 26 June as a delivery truck was found blocking the road.
