The Ffor Annual Flower and Produce Show was held on bank holiday Monday at the Ganolfan.
Previous and new competitors supported again this year, despite the challenges of the recent wind and rain.
President this year was Cllr Richard Glyn Roberts, who gave an interesting speech full of praise before presenting the trophies to the winners.
Organisers were also pleased to have Honourable President Brian Lowther present prizes in the flower and fruit section.
The gardens were judged this year by three members of Criccieth in Bloom. They were impressed with the very high standards of the entries. Garreg Wen, Ty Newydd, Gwalia, Rose Cottage and Lleifior were the winners this year.
Dewi Thomas won the best vegetable garden with the judges stating they had never seen so many varieties of vegetables in one garden before.
Robert Edwards, Harlech, won five cups and a shield. He was also awarded the trophy for the best winning entry in the show.
Thanks to the local schools for enabling pupils to enter their artwork, which was of an extremely high standard.
A number of children also entered many of the other competitions in their section, with the animals carved out of fruit receiving a lot of attention and praise.
The entries in the craft section were also excellent with Beti Jones’ framed embroidery considered exceptional by the judge.
Although the number of entries was down this year, the cookery and the larder produce entered were of a high standard. Wenna Cullen, Bill Hildyard, Eunice Griffiths and Janet Davies were successful.
Bill Hildyard and Edna Hinckley, won in the flower section.