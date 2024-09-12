A guided walk on 20 September will introduce visitors to the special qualities of this inspirational locality. The walk’s destination is Domen Las. The isolated twelfth-century motte castle, now in the Ynys Hir RSPB reserve, was built in 1156 by Rhys ap Gruffyth, ruler of Deheubarth, on the Ceredigion side of the Dyfi to counter the territorial ambitions of the princes of Gwynedd.