Eglwysfach once again hosts the R.S. Thomas Festival (20–22 September).
The renowned poet was also Eglwysfach’s parish priest, and the Dyfi Valley delighted and inspired him.
A guided walk on 20 September will introduce visitors to the special qualities of this inspirational locality. The walk’s destination is Domen Las. The isolated twelfth-century motte castle, now in the Ynys Hir RSPB reserve, was built in 1156 by Rhys ap Gruffyth, ruler of Deheubarth, on the Ceredigion side of the Dyfi to counter the territorial ambitions of the princes of Gwynedd.
The walk will be led by Richard Suggett, Nicola Roberts, and David Billingsley, with several stops along the way for poetry and historical discussion. Walkers should meet at the Iron Room by 2pm on Friday, 20 September. It costs £5 (no need to book). Walkers receive tea and cake on their return.
Speakers on Saturday are the Right Rev Dorrien Davies, Bishop of St Davids, on ‘Care and Conflict’; Professor Mathew Jarvis, Aberystwyth writer, critic and poet, on ‘Revisiting RS and the Environment’; and Dr James January McCann, Royal Commission place-names officer, on ‘The Place Names of Eglwysfach and the Area (RS Thomas country)’.
Discussion continues on Sunday, 22 September, with Professor Walford Davies, Bangor University, speaking on ‘The Frontier of the New Poem. R.S. Thomas - Some Unpublished Manuscripts’.
A poetry-writing workshop led by Richard Evans, poetry group facilitator of the u3a Aberystwyth, will also take place in the Iron Room, followed by readings of workshop poems and the R.S. Thomas poems that inspired them. There are still a few places available but book now to avoid disappointment.
Saturday, 21 September sees a special Morning Service led by Canon Andrew Loat. Bishop Dorrien Davies will preach at the service. On Sunday there will be Holy Communion at the church led by Canon Loat.
Funds raised by the festival and competition go towards the upkeep of St Michael’s Church where R.S. Thomas was vicar from 1954 until moving to Aberdaron in 1967.
Visit www.eglwysfach.co.uk/festival.html for more.