Five Gwynedd food establishments have been handed new food hygiene ratings, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Dyffryn Country Inn, Dyffryn Ardudwy was given a score of four-out-of-five after assessment on 30 July.
Caerddaniel Shop and Take away, Cae'r Ddaniel Caravan Park, Llanaber, also got four-out-of-five after assessment on 2 August.
Also receiving a foureare Bell Tower Cafe, Caernarfon, and Plas Menai National Outdoor Centre at, Caernarfon, both rated 5 August.
Y Castell at Gwesty'r Castell, Caernarfon, rated 5 August, got a three.