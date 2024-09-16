Barmouth Bowling Club’s singles finals have taken place.
The competition, on Saturday, 7 September, saw play from Mixed finalists Richard Gears and Julie Taylor, Men’s Singles finalists, Andy Norton and Richard Gears and Ladies Singles finalists Rose Martin and Pauline Owen.
There was excellent bowling by all players keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats.
Richard was in top form winning the mixed singles against Julie Taylor and followed on competing against Andy Norton in the men’s singles.
Players were level score midway then Richard starting to score high as he did in his previous match and won quite convincingly.
The Ladies singles was also a tight match with Rose taking the lead in the first few ends, however Pauline pulled back and was ahead by two points at the start of the final end, but Rose put in three good shots to win by one point.
There followed a delicious afternoon tea in the clubhouse organised by Sue Curme.