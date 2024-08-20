The Llanddewi-Brefi show took place on Wednesday, 14 August at the Vicarage and Ganolfan fields by kind permission of Mr Davies and the Hall Committee.

It was a warm and sunny day with plenty of competition in the different sections.

The President for the day was Miss Rhian Jones, Llwyn and she gave a generous donation to the show.

Best animal in the Show - Cattle Section - Efan Evans (Supplied)

The W.I. thanked Rhian Jones, Show President, for her generous donation to Llanddewi Brefi WI.

The main winners of the day were;

Supreme Champion Best in Show – Cattle – Efan Evans, Llanio Fawr

Open Horse Champion – Martha Morice on Tryfel Cinderella owned by Katie Parry Evans

Local Horse Champion – Awen Jones, Coedygof

In Hand Champion – Mathew Dixon, Ffosyffin

Best Section C or D Horse – Mathew Dixon, Ffosyffin

Ridden Champion – Martha Morice on Tryfel Cinderella owned by Katie Parry Evans

Ridden Champion / Children's Ridden Champion / Open Horse Champion - Martha Morice on Tryfel Cinderella owned by Katie Parry Evans (Supplied)

Children’s Ridden Champion – Martha Morice on Tryfel Cinderella owned by Katie Parry Evans

Cattle Champion – Efan Evans, Llanio Fawr

Local Sheep Champion – Jac Jones, Coedygof

Highest Number of Points in the Local Sheep Section – Elwyn Biddulph, Tynllwyn

Open Sheep Champion – Ffion James, Llangeitho

Champion Ram/Ram Lamb – Sian Williams, Garth

Champion Ewe / Ewe Lamb – Ffion James, Llangeitho

Farm Produce Champion – Pugh, Gwyngoedfach

Dog Show – Best in Show – Andrew Parry Ochrgarthfach

Best in Novelty Section – Andrew Parry, Ochrgarthfach

Local Horse Champion - Awen Jones (Supplied)

Horticultural Section

Highest number of points in Classes 1 – 60 – Angharad Miles

Highest number of points in garden & flower sections – Orwel Edwards

Highest number of points in garden section – Orwel Edwards

Highest number of points in flower section – Eiddwen Jones & Orwel Edwards

Highest number of points in floral art sections – Eiddwen Jones

Horticulture Show Winners (Supplied)

Highest number of points in the cookery section – Angharad Miles

Highest number of points in the allsorts section – Alex Williams

Highest number of points in the handicraft section – Alex Williams

Highest number of points in the photography section – Angharad Miles

Highest number of pints in the Only men allowed section – Gareth Jones

Highest number of points in the Children’s section 7 years and under – Moc Hatcher Davies

Highest number of points in the Children’s section 8 – 11 year old – Efan Evans & Betsan Lloyd Jones

Highest number of points in the Children’s section 12 – 18 years old – Angharad Lewis Griffiths & Steffan Evans

Highest number of points in the YFC section – Angharad Lewis Griffiths

Best exhibit in the flower section – Eiddwen Jones

Best Exhibit in the Floral Art Section - Eiddwen Jones

Best exhibit in the cookery section – Angharad Miles

Best Exhibit in the Allsorts section – Alex Williams

Best exhibit in the Handicraft section – Eiddwen Jones

Best Garden – Alun & Eiddwen Jones

The Show Committee would like to thank all competitors and spectators for their support in attending the show; the judges and all members who assisted before, during and after the show, saying: “Your support is much appreciated in ensuring another successful show.”