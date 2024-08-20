The Llanddewi-Brefi show took place on Wednesday, 14 August at the Vicarage and Ganolfan fields by kind permission of Mr Davies and the Hall Committee.
It was a warm and sunny day with plenty of competition in the different sections.
The President for the day was Miss Rhian Jones, Llwyn and she gave a generous donation to the show.
The main winners of the day were;
Supreme Champion Best in Show – Cattle – Efan Evans, Llanio Fawr
Open Horse Champion – Martha Morice on Tryfel Cinderella owned by Katie Parry Evans
Local Horse Champion – Awen Jones, Coedygof
In Hand Champion – Mathew Dixon, Ffosyffin
Best Section C or D Horse – Mathew Dixon, Ffosyffin
Ridden Champion – Martha Morice on Tryfel Cinderella owned by Katie Parry Evans
Children’s Ridden Champion – Martha Morice on Tryfel Cinderella owned by Katie Parry Evans
Cattle Champion – Efan Evans, Llanio Fawr
Local Sheep Champion – Jac Jones, Coedygof
Highest Number of Points in the Local Sheep Section – Elwyn Biddulph, Tynllwyn
Open Sheep Champion – Ffion James, Llangeitho
Champion Ram/Ram Lamb – Sian Williams, Garth
Champion Ewe / Ewe Lamb – Ffion James, Llangeitho
Farm Produce Champion – Pugh, Gwyngoedfach
Dog Show – Best in Show – Andrew Parry Ochrgarthfach
Best in Novelty Section – Andrew Parry, Ochrgarthfach
Horticultural Section
Highest number of points in Classes 1 – 60 – Angharad Miles
Highest number of points in garden & flower sections – Orwel Edwards
Highest number of points in garden section – Orwel Edwards
Highest number of points in flower section – Eiddwen Jones & Orwel Edwards
Highest number of points in floral art sections – Eiddwen Jones
Highest number of points in the cookery section – Angharad Miles
Highest number of points in the allsorts section – Alex Williams
Highest number of points in the handicraft section – Alex Williams
Highest number of points in the photography section – Angharad Miles
Highest number of pints in the Only men allowed section – Gareth Jones
Highest number of points in the Children’s section 7 years and under – Moc Hatcher Davies
Highest number of points in the Children’s section 8 – 11 year old – Efan Evans & Betsan Lloyd Jones
Highest number of points in the Children’s section 12 – 18 years old – Angharad Lewis Griffiths & Steffan Evans
Highest number of points in the YFC section – Angharad Lewis Griffiths
Best exhibit in the flower section – Eiddwen Jones
Best Exhibit in the Floral Art Section - Eiddwen Jones
Best exhibit in the cookery section – Angharad Miles
Best Exhibit in the Allsorts section – Alex Williams
Best exhibit in the Handicraft section – Eiddwen Jones
Best Garden – Alun & Eiddwen Jones
The Show Committee would like to thank all competitors and spectators for their support in attending the show; the judges and all members who assisted before, during and after the show, saying: “Your support is much appreciated in ensuring another successful show.”