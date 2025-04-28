On Easter Tuesday (22 April) some 40 children, parents and grandparents attended Messy Church at St. Peter's, Aberdyfi.
Led by L.L.M. Alison Sayes with Jane Farley and Penny Gibbons and Church organist, Fiona Covington Mann, they recreated the Easter Story in reading, craft and song. The result was another beautiful piece of wall art to hang in church.
The morning was rounded off with children's treats of fruit and home-made cakes.
Messy Church is popular with visitors and locals alike and has taken place once each school holiday for the last eight years.