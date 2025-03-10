A GROUP from Tenby has enjoyed a trip, organised by Justin Lewis of Travel Arts, to a lifestyle day at Cegin Gareth (Gareth Kitchen) in Lampeter.
TV chef Gareth did a cooking demonstration in the morning; the Tenby visitors then had the delicious job of eating the food he has prepared.
This was followed by floral art in the afternoon, when Gareth worked his magic to prepare the most wonderful floral arrangements. He has won many prizes for his cooking and floral art and presents it all in an amusing and fun way.
The day was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone and Justin will be arranging another trip in the autumn as well as other days out and holidays. Call 07772 313361 or email [email protected] .