Tregaron’s annual remembrance service was held in the Memorial Hall on Sunday, 9 November.
Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of the community by Cllr Rhian Hughes - Chairman of Tregaron Town Council, Aled Lewis - Tregaron Fire Station, Rhian Hughes – Community Nurses, PSCO John Evans, Dyfed Powys Police and David Edwards, Tregaron Memorial Hall.
Tregaron Town Council who organised the service, said: “Thanks to Mr Rhydian Wilson and the Vicar Nicholas Bee for leading, Cllr. Catherine Hughes for playing the piano, Cllr. Arwel Jones and Cllr. Meirian Morgan for taking part in the service.”
