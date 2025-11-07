An energy company has launched a consultation on its plans to build two energy parks on the outskirts of Tregaron.
Bute Energy is seeking views on its proposals for Lan Fawr and Bryn Rhudd Energy Parks.
Combined, the company says the 55 wind turbines, which will have a maximum blade tip of 220 metres, would generate enough energy to power 254,665 homes across Wales.
The first will be in Lan Fawr, which is around 10km south-east of Tregaron, spanning parts of Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.
The proposal includes up to 40 wind turbines and would see £1.98 million worth of investment for the area.
The second energy park is planned for Bryn Rhudd, approximately 3km south-east of Tregaron in Ceredigion and 2km north-west of Lan Fawr Energy Park.
The proposal includes up to 15 wind turbines, which Bute says would lead to £742,500 worth of investment for community projects.
During the six-week engagement, Bute Energy is inviting feedback on all aspects of the projects, from technical and environmental considerations to opportunities for community benefit up until 18 December.
Emily Saunders, Project Manager, said: “We’re looking forward to sharing our draft plans with the local community and welcome any information from residents that would help inform and shape the designs.
“These two energy parks would contribute significantly to reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels, strengthening our energy security and bringing a huge investment to the rural economy.”
As part of the non-statutory consultation, Bute Energy will be hosting public information events where residents can meet the project team, ask questions, and provide feedback.
A drop-in event will be hosted on 26 November 2025 – between 3-8pm at Llanddewi Brefi Community Centre.
An online bilingual webinar will also be held on 3 December between 6pm and 7pm with a presentation followed by a Q&A session.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.