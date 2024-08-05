At the society's meeting on 15 July, speaker Hilly Janes gave a much appreciated talk entitled ‘Dylan Thomas and Friends’.
Among these friends - known as the Kardomah Gang - was Hilly's father, the eminent Welsh artist Alfred Janes.
The talk covered the life of Thomas from his childhood in Swansea and south-west Wales, his early recognition as a poet in London, his wartime career, his family life, his growing national and international fame to his untimely death at the age of 39.
His most accessible work, Under Milkwood, continues to inspire creative output to this day.
Throughout, Hilly followed the parallel careers of his Swansea friends, each of whom achieved eminence in their own field. They continued to support each other and found inspiration in each other's work. Despite the lure of London, Swansea and south-west Wales continued to play a major role in their lives, not least in that of Dylan Thomas. A highlight of Hilly's talk was the use of images of her father's exquisite drawings and paintings. The speaker was warmly thanked for an enlightening and entertaining evening.
