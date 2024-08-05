Throughout, Hilly followed the parallel careers of his Swansea friends, each of whom achieved eminence in their own field. They continued to support each other and found inspiration in each other's work. Despite the lure of London, Swansea and south-west Wales continued to play a major role in their lives, not least in that of Dylan Thomas. A highlight of Hilly's talk was the use of images of her father's exquisite drawings and paintings. The speaker was warmly thanked for an enlightening and entertaining evening.