Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk the coastal path from Abererch to Pwllheli on Monday, 8 December.
There’ll be ample opportunity to socialise on this five mile winter stroll.
On reaching the outskirts of the town, make a detour to the iconic Carreg yr Imbill (Gimblet Rock) before continuing westwards and heading for the town centre. There are plenty of cafés to choose from for refreshments before catching the return train.
Anyone wishing for a shorter walk could leave the route after three miles and head straight into town.
This is a Group Grade D, National Grade, Leisurely, linear walk.
Meet in Barmouth for the 10.01am train to Abererch, arriving 11.08am. or join the train at any station along the route.
The return train leaves Pwllheli at 15.37pm, or the G3 bus leaves for Porthmadog at 14:30pm.
The start time is 9.45am and the estimated finish is 2.45pm.
Meet at 9.45am outside Barmouth Railway Station (coast side) for the 10.01am train to Abererch (Grid Ref: SH611158, postcode: LL42 1LS)
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Finish at Pwllheli Railway Station at around 2.45pm.
Contact Alun on 01341 247164 or 07787 240387.
Cwm Dwynant and Hirgwm is the ramblers’ next walk on Thursday, 11 December.
Explore the quiet uplands and foothills on the northern side of the Mawddach estuary, just west of Bontddu. From the car park walk a short distance on the A496, crossing the road to ascend an old bridleway.
At the top you will be rewarded by a magnificent vista including the Mawddach estuary and Cadair Idris.
Then head north; in the valley below is Caerdeon church, built in 1862 in the Italianate style associated with hillside chapels.
From here, join a quiet road to reach a forestry path on the left.
There is now a gradual descent to another quiet road providing lovely views of the Dwynant as it tumbles downhill.
Walk this for roughly half a mile taking a right fork to follow a narrow lane up the side of Cwm Dwynant to Capel Moriah.
Here join a track to Caegwian where, up ahead is Bryn Castell, an ancient hill fort and medieval settlement.
Then wander along an indistinct path to reach Bwlch Goch Uchaf from where, after following a permissive path, you will reach Banc-y-Fran.
Walking a short distance down the road, turn onto a footpath through the Avon Hirgwm gorge to Bontddu.
A short walk on main road brings you back to the car park and the end of the walk.
This is a Group Grade C, National Grade Moderate, seven mile, circular walk, starting at 10am and finishing at approximately 3pm.
Start at Snowdonia National Park, Farchynys car park (Grid Ref: SH661186).
Please contact the leader, Carol, in the event of bad weather. Call 07789 740426
Please visit website www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for information or changes that may occur.
