From 5-11 July, Tywyn Baptist Church is asking if anyone in the town and surrounding area to submit prayer requests to be prayed for during a 24-hour event between 9am on Saturday, 12 and 9am on Sunday, 13 July.
Church leaders Pete Cook and Josh Walker said: "We've seen prayer work in some incredible ways and although we welcome and often receive prayer requests from lots of people in the town, we'd like to highlight this particular opportunity to let us know what you'd like us to be praying about.
“During the week of 5-11 July you are invited to use the letterbox on the front of the church for you to post your prayer requests, or email them to [email protected].
“People can be as specific or as vague as they like. For example, someone might name themselves or a friend or relative and what it is they'd like to pray for, or they might simply write ‘please pray for person A who needs help right now’.”
Josh and Pete and all at Tywyn BC are firm believers in the difference prayer can make in situations where challenges are faced and breakthroughs are needed.
"We can't say that we understand how prayer works, and we certainly can't explain all the answers we've seen to prayer, but we know as believers that we are called to pray and to encourage others to do the same."
It's not the first time the church has held 24-hour prayer events. There have been a number of these over the past few years, and they sit alongside the weekly prayer meetings and Sunday and midweek services that go on in the church building and in people's homes.
Pete said: "There's something about the 24-hour event that helps us to focus particularly on prayers for our community. I think one reason might be that it's probably because we make more time to listen to God as well as to speak to Him about our needs."
