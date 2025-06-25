Fewer road casualties were reported in Gwynedd last year, provisional figures from the Department for Transport show.
There were 144 casualties on Gwynedd’s roads last year – down 26 per cent from 195 in 2023.
Those casualties included five fatalities, a fall from 10 deaths in 2023.
The figures also reveal the highest number of casualties across North Wales Police force area was recorded in June (90) last year.
Overall, there were 729 casualties across the policing area in 2024.
A DfT spokesperson said: "Every death on our roads is a tragedy and the safety of our roads is an absolute priority for this government.
"We've been clear more needs to be done, which is why we are committed to delivering a new Road Safety Strategy."
