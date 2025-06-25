Gwynedd PCSOs have been busy, with some of the team been doing leaflet drops in the Tywyn and Aberdyfi areas to raise awareness around county lines and drugs.
North Wales Police hope this engagement will get the community to assist them with what is going on locally.
They have also been doing joint patrols with ADRA housing officers in those areas to tackle the problem.
PCSO Paula from the We Don’t Buy Crime team and PCSO Delia from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have been out in Blaenau Ffestiniog speaking to members of the community about crime prevention, fraud and personal safety.
They also had the opportunity to do some property marking on people’s bikes and scooters.
