A business group looking to save Tywyn’s historic Corbett Hotel say Gwynedd Council is blocking their bid.
Tywyn & District Chamber of Tourism & Commerce (CTC) say they have been working with a potential buyer for the hotel and trying to arrange a meeting with Gwynedd Council and CADW, but “the council seem determined to demolish” the grade II listed building.
CTC chairman Mike Stevens said “the council refuse to talk about the possible purchase”, stating this “is symptomatic of the dismissive attitude and neglect of Tywyn by remote Gwynedd Council officers who have little or no concern for the town”.
Mr Stevens said the council “refuse to meet to see if there is one last chance to save the iconic building as Gwynedd Council seem determined to rid themselves of it”.
“It can be reasonably argued that the current dilapidated condition of the Corbett is a direct result of Gwynedd Council’s apathetic attitude to Tywyn as they have done nothing other than occasional remedial work for public safety to cover liability.
“There has been a credible buyer trying to purchase the hotel for many years, of which Gwynedd Council is fully aware.”
Mr Stevens believes a “back-to-back compulsory purchase” should be put in place and “would cost Gwynedd Council nothing other than time, as once the deal is complete and flipped to the buyer they recover all council costs”.
“If the council can spend time money and legal cost to obtain authority and permission to demolish the hotel it can easily do the same for back-to-back compulsory purchase. What is lacking is political will and effort by council officers because to them it’s only remote Tywyn.
“If the Corbett can be saved, renovated and brought back into full use, the economic benefit to Tywyn and the surrounding area are immeasurable for years to come.
“It will provide employment for dozens of local people for generations to come.
“In addition to the massive income from tourism and visitors it will greatly boost the local supply chain of goods and services, also for years to come.
“Given these facts, and the fact there is a credible buyer who wishes to meet with Gwynedd officers and CADW to look at the possibility of saving the hotel, for Gwynedd Council not to agree would be a complete dereliction of duty and historic vandalism by them.
“On behalf of the business community I therefore insist Gwynedd agree to and arrange an urgent meeting to look at one last chance to save the Corbett.”
Gwynedd Council would not confirm the claim they have been approached about an interested buyer, saying: “We have no further comment beyond what is in the press release.”
The release in March said the condition of the hotel “has been a cause of concern” and their “priority has been to ensure the preservation, refurbishment and long-term use of this Grade II listed building”, but the state of the building means they have “no option but to submit an application for listed building consent for demolition works”.