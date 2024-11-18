The latest meeting of Tywyn Inner Wheel took place at the Talyllyn Railway on Thursday, 14 November at 6pm.
The business meeting included invitations to several club events.
Badges were presented to new members, Clare Hadwell, Carol Mayoh, Lowri Jones and Gill Malpas.
Arrangements were discussed for the forthcoming Mulled Wine and Mincepies afternoon at Abbeyfield, Tywyn, on Tuesday, 3 December. Tickets £5.
Following a very good meal in the restaurant, the raffle was won by Eddie Walker and the monthly draw by Mary Bowron.
Afterwards members were treated to an illustrative talk with slides and film on Bardsey Island by well-known local writer and photographer, Jean Napier. We experienced the fauna and flora through the seasons, the local characters and its long history as a point of pilgrimage on St. Cadfan's Way.
It is possible to stay overnight off-grid in several cottages and experience the island's "spooky" atmosphere at night.
Inner Wheel President, Lynda Morris, is pictured presenting a cheque to Jean Napier in appreciation of her excellent illustrative talk on Bardsey Island.