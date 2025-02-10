As speaker for their meeting on the theme of World War I in Wales, the Tywyn & District History Society invited Ceredigion-born Gwyn Jenkins, retired Head of Manuscript Collections at the National Library of Wales and author of ‘Cymry'r Rhyfel Byd Cyntaf’ and ‘A Welsh County at War’.
Gwyn's talk focused on Ceredigion and Merionnydd. In both predominantly rural counties recruitment was lower than elsewhere in Wales. This was partly because farmers were needed to continue working the land for the sake of the country's survival. However, it was also due to less than average enthusiasm for the war in this rural part of Wales.
There were higher numbers recruited from towns and slate workers were very valuable to the military for their tunnelling skills.
With conscription in 1916 came the right of conscientious objection for those with strong pacifist beliefs, though this often meant serving in such work as stretcher-bearing. Others were non-pacifist, but did not fully endorse the case for Britain's involvement in the war. Gwyn described several examples of the divergent experiences of applicants for exemption when coming before county military tribunals.
He was warmly thanked, and his talk was very well received with local references much appreciated. In lieu of expenses Gwyn accepted a donation for his local food bank.
Continuing the theme of warfare, the society's next meeting, on Monday, 17 February, will take war poetry as its subject, with individual members presenting their choice of poems not exclusively relating to the world wars.
All welcome.