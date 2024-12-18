Dealing first with lifeboat rescue, on the bi-centenary anniversary of the founding of the RNLI, David noted that the earliest station on Cardigan Bay was at Barmouth (1828) with Aberdyfi very early as well (1837). A third at Aberystwyth (1861), making three close together, was needed because of the volume of freight and fishing traffic from those ports. Sailing ships floundered on south-westerlies and lifeboatmen had to row out to them.