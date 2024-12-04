South Meirionnydd Older People forum Tywyn
On Thursday, 28 November, 35 people enjoyed coming together at Neuadd Pendre with a cuppa and biscuit, followed by a lively meeting.
On the agenda members discussed reviewing the constitution so that it would be updated.
All present agreed to an annual fee of £5 as from the AGM in May.
Details of expenditure of the 2024 grant received by Mantell Gwynedd was given - subsidising bi-monthly lunches, equipment bought for the future of the group.
Diolch yn fawr Mantell Gwynedd.
It was exciting to hear that we had been awarded a grant for 2025, from Gwynedd Council - Food Schemes Fund. Diolch Cyngor Gwynedd.
Sarah Williams, representing LLAIS (your voice in health and social care) introduced herself and we were able to to give and forward comments on our experience re our health and social care. Diolch Sarah.
The programme for 2025 was discussed and we look forward to talks that will support the older people.
New members are always welcome.
The next meeting will be Christmas lunch on Thursday, 12 December.