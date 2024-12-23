On Friday, 10 January, Meirionnydd Ramblers take on Bryn Cader Faner via Nant Pasgan.
The walk starts fairly steeply up the lane from Llyn Tecwyn Isaf towards Caerwych.
It continues on a well made track towards Nant Pasgan Mawr. This is an old post medieval grade II listed building. It is an early example of a cruck trussed Snowdonia farmhouse.
The house is still occupied on occasion but you can view the exterior from the coffee stop close by.
Then continue they walk on a less well made path, still gradually climbing up to Bryn Cader Faner, the spectacular Bronze Age circle that sits on a rise below Moel Ysgyfarnogod. At an altitude of 420 metres in January this may be quite cold, frosty and even snowy! This makes a good spot for lunch.
From there continue descending down the valley, following the northern section of Taith Ardudwy. This area can be boggy and gaiters and walking poles are recommended.
The decent gives us great views of The Dwryd Estuary and Lleyn Peninsula.
This is a group grade C circular, 6.5 miles / 10.5 kilometre
National Grade Moderate walk.
Please contact the leader if you would like to join this walk as parking is limited.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 3pm.
Start at Llyn Tecwyn Isaf (Grid Ref: SH630370).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Contact Rita on 07849 851153
Please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for further details.