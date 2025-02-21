Meirionnydd Ramblers will go on their quarry inclines walk in Abergynolwyn on Wednesday, 5 March.
This walk will explore the industrial heritage landscape of Abergynolwyn village and the Bryneglwys Quarry.
The Bryneglwys Quarry was opened in the 1840s. It was the source of the slate that was transported via the Talyllyn Railway to Tywyn where it was then transported worldwide via the main railway line.
The quarry developed rapidly from 1864 onwards after its lease was purchased by the McConnel brothers whose initial business had been cotton production in Lancashire. This provided them with the wealth and experience to be invested in the quarry, a railway and the locality. The quarry incline and horse tramway system was a way of transporting the slate down from the quarry to the railway and also a way of transporting goods and 'night soil' between the village and the railway. The quarry and village inclines were self-balancing with loaded wagons going downhill hauling the empty wagons uphill.
We shall begin by walking steeply uphill on a minor road for a short distance before taking a footpath towards Nant Gwernol station.
We shall then begin a circular walk which passes the remains of a number of the quarry workings. There are views to be had on good days and even a 'secret waterfall'.
The total ascent is around 800 feet but please be aware that the route has some short steep stretches on loose slate which can be uneven and slippery, especially when wet. There are also some short boggy stretches.
This is a group grade C+, circular, national grade moderate walk of 5 miles / 8 kilometres with an ascent of 800 ft/244 m.
The start time is 10.30am and the estimated finish time is 2.30pm.
Start at Abergynolwyn village car park (Grid Ref: SH677069, postcode: LL36 9YL). Limited space, please car share.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Contact Gill, walk leader, on 01654 712747.
On Tuesday, 11 March, the ramblers will take on Nant Gwynant and Craflwyn.
A network of paths winds through the grounds of Craflwyn Hall, climbing through attractive woodlands and past little waterfalls onto the open hillside. From here there are wonderful views down towards Nantgwynant and Llyn Dinas. A description of our route through this area will be added nearer the time
This is a group grade C+, circular, national grade moderate walk of 6.5 miles / 10.5 kilometres.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 3pm.
Start at Craflwyn Hall National Trust car park. There is a fee unless you are a National Trust member. (Grid Ref: SH599489)
Once again, the start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Contact Rosie on 07599 086411.
Please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for further details.