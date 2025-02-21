The quarry developed rapidly from 1864 onwards after its lease was purchased by the McConnel brothers whose initial business had been cotton production in Lancashire. This provided them with the wealth and experience to be invested in the quarry, a railway and the locality. The quarry incline and horse tramway system was a way of transporting the slate down from the quarry to the railway and also a way of transporting goods and 'night soil' between the village and the railway. The quarry and village inclines were self-balancing with loaded wagons going downhill hauling the empty wagons uphill.