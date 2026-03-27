Congratulations to Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn school's under 18 rugby team who have been crowned Welsh champions, beating Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llanymdofri by 28-5.
“This is a resounding success and an excellent achievement to be crowned Welsh Champions for 2026,” a school spokesperson said.
Eiri Thomas, the team’s captain, was chosen as star of the match.
Commenting, Eiri said: “Having the opportunity to represent the school was fantastic, and being the captain of the team in particular.
“The experience of playing for the Wolves has helped tremendously.
“Winning through Wales is incredible and the success has inspired me to carry on and aim to play at a higher standard.”
Mr Gethin Rogers, a teacher who was with the team, said: “It was a pleasure to see the girls playing together brilliantly. The standard of their play was sublime and it is a special feeling to be Welsh champions.”
The school is extremely proud of the girls for their success and would like to congratulate everyone who played their part in supporting the girls along the way.
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