Bron Yr Aur dramatically declared its independence from Wales a year ago as an ‘independent creative nation’.
The plot of land and accompanying cottage near Machynlleth became known as a place once frequented by Led Zeppelin band members; however, the self-dubbed duke Scott Roe (aka his artist name Boohai), who now lives there, says the land has a magical quality which many have experienced.
The next move for the unrecognised nation, Bron Yr Aur (Hill of Gold), could be to buy an island partially cut off by tidal waters near Harlech.
Ynys Gifftan attracted headlines when it came onto the market in February, boasting 17.74 acres on the Dwyryd Estuary - but only for those who can get there.
The former royally-owned island is only reachable by foot at low tide.
Bron Yr Aur, which has a focus on sustainability as well as creativity, views the island as a potential for “careful restoration and long-term stewardship”.
Roe has put a call out for expressions of interest from those who may wish to co-own the “territory”.
Bron Yr Aur representative and anthem writer, Heledd Wyn, viewed the island: “Drawn to the isolated island and the ruin, my curiosity took me across the water to reach the river channels, which are sometimes too deep to cross; for your own safety, you must turn back or get very wet.
“This would make a wonderful survival retreat, in my opinion. That’s what I’d do here!”
The island includes a dilapidated farmhouse in need of significant renovation.
Last occupied in the 1960s, the former owner's son, John Roberts, explained that “even in her 70s, my mother would think nothing of taking off her shoes and rolling up her skirt to cross the river to reach Ynys.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.