KIND-HEARTED people in Ceredigion are rallying round a woman who lost her son in caravan fire and now has just months to live following a terminal cancer diagnosis to give the wedding of her dreams.
Thirty-year-old Erin Harvey lost three-year-old son Zac in a devastating fire in Ffair Ros in January 2020. Another son, Harvey, then just 6, suffered burns in the fire.
Erin, who did a charity sky dive in September 2020 to raise money for Wales Air Ambulance as a thank you for “their part in saving Harley”, was diagnosed with ampullary cancer after going to the doctor in January 2023 with stomach pain. Erin, who lost another son, Tyler, in December 2012 when he was just five months old due to a cardiac arrest, has been told the cancer is terminal and has been given between six and 12 months to live.
Her tragic story has moved people across Ceredigion who have rallied round to help Erin and her family - sons Harley, eight, Alex, 13 and her fiancé, Dan, 26 – enjoy their final months together.
Aberystwyth woman Nia Gore organised a coffee morning to raise money for Erin. It took place at Rhydypennau Hall last Saturday, 8 July, and has raised £4,200 so far.
Wedding planner Alaw Griffiths, of Calon Events, is helping Erin and Dan to organise their big day. The couple have brought their wedding forward following Erin’s diagnosis.
“I cannot imagine the pain this woman and her family has, and is, going through,” said Alaw. “She is only 30 years old.
“I am helping to organise Erin and Dan’s wedding day to try and relieve some of the stress of planning for them during a very dark and tragic time.
“The aim is to create a beautiful and joyous day as any other bridal couple wishes to have, and a day that Dan, Erin’s boys and the rest of their family and friends can cherish for years to come.”
The couple, who will get married on 22 July, booked a venue and caterer. Iin just three days Alaw secured flowers, a cake, venue stylist, photographer, wedding celebrant, an assistant, and an entertainment agency for live music.
“This is credit to businesses in our beautiful community pulling together to help this family,” Alaw added.
“Erin and Dan are so, so grateful. I know that it’s going to be a fantastic day.”
Although most people involved in the wedding are able to offer their services free of charge, there are some unavoidable costs, such as those for food, flowers, equipment and travel. As a result of that, a fundraising page has been set up by Erin’s friend.
“If you are able to spare £1, please donate,” said Alaw. “Every penny will help this family create memories full of love and laughter.
“Also, we still need a DJ, a PA system, some simple lighting for the venue, and a car for the groom.
If you can help, contact Calon Events on Facebook, and to donate to the fundraising page, set up by Abi Jenkins, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/erinandtheboys