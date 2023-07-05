Erin, who did a charity sky dive in September 2020 to raise money for Wales Air Ambulance as a thank you for “their part in saving Harley”, was diagnosed with ampullary cancer after going to the doctor in January 2023 with stomach pain. Erin, who lost another son, Tyler, in December 2012 when he was just five months old due to a cardiac arrest, has been told the cancer is terminal and has been given between six and 12 months to live.