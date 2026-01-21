A conference will be held next month showcasing how community marine monitoring is helping us better understand the Ceredigion coastline and rivers.
The Marine Monitoring conference will be held at Cardigan Caste on 18 February and will highlight the Marine Nutrient Monitoring project, a programme that supports volunteers, environmental specialists and partner organisations to better understand what is happening in local rivers, estuaries and coastal waters, and why this matters for the long-term health of the marine environment.
Over the past year, local volunteers have been testing water quality in rivers using simple handheld kits. This work is now expanding to coastal, estuary and near-shore locations, helping identify where excess nutrients may be affecting sensitive marine habitats.
Dr John Carvell, a volunteer citizen scientist, said: “Being involved in this project has been extremely rewarding, as the weekly year-round testing in New Quay, particularly the rapid bacterial counts, can provide bathers with reassurance about the quality of the sea water.”
Volunteer-led monitoring is supported by new technology installed along the coast.
A marine sensor station was set up in Aberystwyth in December, with a second being planned for New Quay in early 2026. These sensors collect information automatically, providing ongoing data that complements the work carried out by citizen scientists.
All information gathered through the project feeds into a live coastal and marine dashboard, which allows trends in water quality to be viewed and shared with partners, decision-makers and the public.
Cllr Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration and Chair of the Nutrient Management Board, said: “This project shows the real value of combining professional monitoring with local knowledge and community involvement. By supporting citizen scientists and investing in modern monitoring equipment, we’re building a more detailed picture of the health of our coastal waters and how best to protect for the future.”
