The Llangeitho community transformed a run-down disused bus shelter into a lively book exchange that has flourished since the pandemic.
The depressing-looking bus shelter was turned into a make-shift community library in April 2020 as the Ceredigion village became bored of sitting indoors during the first COVID-19 lockdown.
Some industrious villagers set about to install makeshift shelving to house books donated by the community.
Rather than dying out post-lockdown the book exchange has thrived thanks to the loving care of the neighbours who look after it.
Michael Tordoff was one of those instrumental in setting up the enterprise: "We assumed its popularity would fade away once the pandemic was over - but in fact has become more popular, with many more books donated than we ever expected. "People come from far and wide to use this free facility."
During the seemingly endless first COVID-19 lockdown, a community member had the idea for a book exchange so Michael and friends scouted out a suitable location.
The initial setup was a whole village affair, with a neighbour's daughter Gwenno sweeping out the shelter before the first set of shelves made and installed by Michael Tordoff and Dafydd Iolo Davies.
Michael, 69, retired, said: "Two weeks into lockdown when people were getting bored staying in the house, and would benefit from having a lot of books to read.
"The shelter is at the far end of the village and people were allowed to leave the house for exercise and could head for the shelter."
An online bookseller Nigel Bird who lives three miles away then contributed by bringing overflow books and DVDs from a charity shop in Lampeter and visiting the shelter routinely to keep the shelves tidy and orderly.
Concern was raised in August 2023 after overgrowth and loose tiles threatened the books inside the beloved shelter, so local garden designer Michael Kirkman arranged for builder merchant Travis Perkins to donate a waterproof membrane to be installed.
In December 2023 the shelter got new windows and even more handmade shelving by the community.
The bus shelter is now full to bursting with books and DVDs for people to enjoy and swap out for their previous favourite reads.