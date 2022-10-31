Community welcomes return of Plascrug International Evening

By Cambrian News reporter  
Monday 31st October 2022 3:30 pm
Plascrug’s International Evening returned after a Covid-enforced break, offering members of the school community the chance to try dishes from across the globe (Picture supplied )

After a three-year wait due to Covid, the Plascrug School community in Aberystwyth was finally able to host its International Evening on Tuesday.

The school community was out in force with over 15 countries represented, such as Pakistan, Ukraine, China, Denmark, Jordan, Germany, Egypt, Switzerland and many more.

Hundreds of people attended the event after school to try a range of different, delicious cuisines and beverages, all free of charge with donation buckets to raise money for Children in Need.

There was a fantastic atmosphere in the school as parents and pupils entered different classrooms and the dinner hall to taste foods and it was lovely to see many past pupils reconnect with the school.

The Eco Council arranged a second-hand stall with donated uniforms, shoes and coats so that parents and children could help themselves to items to help with the cost of living and to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Headteacher Berian Lewis said “I would like to say a huge thank you to all parents, carers and staff who helped make the international evening such a success. Thank you to all of you who came along and enjoyed this great celebration of the diversity within our school community.”

