Concerns have been raised for a woman who went walking with her dog in Snowdonia.
Ausra Plungiene went walking yesterday and has not been seen since.
North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing for the public to contact them with information about the missing 56-year-old. They have released a picture of Ausra and her dog in the hope that it will help with the search.
A police spokesperson said there are "concerns for Ausra Plungiene, 56 yrs, who went walking with her dog in Snowdonia, 11 April and is now missing".
Anyone who may have seen Ausra, or have information about her whereabouts, is asked to ring NWP on 101 quoting incident no A052734.
Police have released a picture of Ausra's dog (Picture supplied )