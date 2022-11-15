Concerns at plans to flatten Penrhos Polish Care Home
CONCERNS have been raised at plans to flatten Penrhos Polish Care Home.
Richard Jankowski from Pwllheli told the Cambrian News he was “alarmed” by a planning application by ClwydAlyn for the redevelopment of the site.
“As someone who has a comprehensive knowledge of the Penrhos Polish Home and is planning to relocate there in the not too distant future, I am alarmed at the planning application submitted by ClwydAlyn, and the total lack of respect regarding the needs and wishes of the residents,” he said.
“The consultation period, which was meant to consider residents’ misgivings concerning this project, was a prime example of ticking the right boxes; there was neither acknowledgement nor comment on their views. The same old project is now being submitted to the planning office and what we now have is a choice: a Hobson’s choice!
“ClwydAlyn state they ‘aim to promote good practice to minimise our impact on the environment. Following this commitment, we reduce the amount of waste we generate, and we reduce, reuse and recycle as much as possible’.
“That sounds admirable until we learn they intend to demolish the whole of the Penrhos site, and this includes buildings that are 15 years old.
“These buildings are liked by the residents, they are of a substantial build and are superior in terms of build and fire safety issues to what is intended to replace them: timber-framed homes.
“There is enough evidence that this type of construction underperforms when it comes to fire containment, (when compared to masonry buildings). There are issues with noise transfer and security.
“Anyone who has been to the home has remarked that the site is idyllic, peaceful and safe. Cyngor Gwynedd run a Home in Pwllheli and one in Nefyn.
“Surely the council can envisage a time when these homes will have reached maximum capacity; maybe one option is to transfer these two homes to the Penrhos site – again, an option that would be relatively inexpensive, freeing the Pwllheli and Nefyn sites for housing.
“Penrhos, a haven for wildlife, will be destroyed. Trees, which over the years, were planted by the management and residents without any carbon fanfare will be felled.
“ClwydAlyn’s trite comment that every tree felled will be replaced by a new tree is absurd; the positive effects on the environment of an established tree, cannot be substituted by 20 saplings for years!
“The strength of Penrhos Polish Village lies in the potential it holds, the potential to make life for the elderly of Pen Llyn a happy one, providing a carefree, safe existence in idyllic surroundings. It’s not too late to realise that dream!”
ClwydAlyn said: “Due to the age and construction of the existing homes, many need significant investment to bring them up to standard, including improvements to the energy efficiency of the buildings.
“The best option is to demolish the existing structures and build new energy efficient homes.
“All homes will be built as lifetime homes, enabling residents to live independently for as long as possible.
“They will be designed so that they are adaptable and responsive to the changing needs of the residents; accommodating a range of housing requirements, from individuals and families to supported living homes for people with learning disabilities.
“We believe that everyone should have access to a good home that they can heat properly, afford the food they need to stay healthy, and live in a community where they can achieve their aspirations. We want to make this a reality for residents living at Penrhos Polish Village and meet the needs of the people of Gwynedd.
“We have been working closely with staff and residents as well as our partners, Gwynedd Council and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to help us identify the housing requirements for the area and develop high quality new homes that will preserve Polish and Welsh heritage.”
A Gwynedd Council Spokesperson said: “The council’s Adult, Health and Wellbeing and Housing and Property Departments have been working closely with Clwyd Alyn Housing Association and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to help develop proposals for the Penrhos site.
“We can also confirm that ClwydAlyn has submitted a full planning application to redevelop the site and this application is currently under consideration.”
