Caravan owners at a park in Tywyn fear they will have to leave the site following a steep rise in their rent.
Robert Swann told the Cambrian News that “considerable disquiet is being demonstrated by owners of static caravans at Ynysymaengwyn Caravan Park” following the rent increase.
“This has arisen because of the plot rent increasing by 50 per cent,” he added.
“An annual rent increase is usual, but this year it appears to be five times the annual rate of inflation at 10 per cent.
“In this period of supposedly economic constraint this huge increase would appear to be totally unacceptable.”
Mr Swann says the increase has worried other caravan owners at the site. He said: “This demand has caused much distress to many of the long-standing owners who feel that a modest increase should be demanded.
“No reasons have been given prior to the demand and has come as a complete shock to all.
“Those who are unable to afford the payment are now having to review their tenure and some have already vacated the site leaving an economic black hole in the community of Tywyn.”
Tywyn Town Council told the Cambrian News that the caravan site has not been operated by the council since 2020.
“The council has no involvement in the operation of the park and does not receive any financial benefit from the park,” a council spokesperson said.
“There is a trust that manages the estate and the council is a corporate trustee, but the caravan site is operated by Parc Ynysymaengwyn Cyf.
“Some of the trustees are believed to have received the same communication as the Cambrian News and that the matter will be discussed at the next trustees meeting.
Responding to a request for comment from the Cambrian News, the directors of Parc Ynysymaengwyn issued a statement saying: “We understand and respect at Parc Ynysymaengwyn Cyf that there is some discontent following the plot rent increase demand for 2023 season, some of which are totally out of our control.
“We apologise that the holiday home owners were not made aware of this increase earlier as they should have been to explain the price increases and reasons. This was down to an internal misunderstanding.
“However, although the increase seem higher than expected to some we are still priced in the mid-price bracket range, compared to many holiday parks in the area and beyond.
“Parc Ynysymaengwyn Cyf offers a unique experience not only to caravan owners but also the many visitors, and is still superb value for money.
“In order for us to build on and develop the experience further we do need to increase investment in the park facilities and infrastructure as part of our business plan moving forward.”